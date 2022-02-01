Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $53,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

