Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

