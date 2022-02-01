Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 24,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.85.
About Kasikornbank Public
