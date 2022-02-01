Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,676 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at $384,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $56,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201 in the last quarter.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

