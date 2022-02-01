KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 180,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,208,601 shares.The stock last traded at $14.52 and had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.