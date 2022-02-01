Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

IWO opened at $253.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.36 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

