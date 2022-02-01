Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 84,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.