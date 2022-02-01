Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.80 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Shares of PD opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.