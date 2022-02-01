Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 106.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,200,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

