Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of ARCH opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

