Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,169 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

