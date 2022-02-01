Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $482,266.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $482,266.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.