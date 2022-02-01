Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $54,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.