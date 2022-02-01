Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,550

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,550 ($34.28) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.27) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.75) to GBX 2,320 ($31.19) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,443.33 ($32.85).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,940 ($26.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,838 ($24.71) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.21). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,531.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,295 ($30.86) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($555.39). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,045 ($27.49) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($137,469.75). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,413,810.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

