Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,416,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $276.94 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $238.04 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.02.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

