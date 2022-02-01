Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

