Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $310.19 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.77. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

