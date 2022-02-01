Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

