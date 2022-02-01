John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,651. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

