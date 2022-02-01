Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.50 ($41.01).

JEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.52) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €32.26 ($36.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.13. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €21.62 ($24.29) and a 1-year high of €37.80 ($42.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

