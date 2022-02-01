Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.