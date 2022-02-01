Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Associated Banc-Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,951 shares of company stock worth $659,698. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

