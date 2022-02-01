Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of East Asia in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

BKEAY stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

