Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GasLog Partners LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for GasLog Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $191.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

