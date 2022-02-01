JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of JDDSF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

