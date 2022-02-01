JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.70) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.45).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 188.05 ($2.53) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.17). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a market cap of £9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,636,730.30).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

