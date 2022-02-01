Jacobs Engineering Group (J) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.850-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.85-7.45 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

