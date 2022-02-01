J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,442. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

