J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

