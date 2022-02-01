iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,021. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

