iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,650,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $259.72. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,921. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.18 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average is $266.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.