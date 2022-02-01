iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Position Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980,061 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up about 1.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $33,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 94,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,939. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

