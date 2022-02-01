iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stake Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,616 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 17,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

