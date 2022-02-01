iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IBTD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. 24,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,314. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

