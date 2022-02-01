iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,348 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

