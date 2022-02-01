iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. 5,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,775. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

