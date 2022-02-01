iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 114,092 shares.The stock last traded at $110.80 and had previously closed at $110.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.