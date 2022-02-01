iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Increased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 369.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194,948 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 235,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.