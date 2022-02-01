Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Analysts

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $13.17 on Friday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

