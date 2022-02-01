iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.98. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 194,020 shares.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.79.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

