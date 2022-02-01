IQeon (IQN) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00007782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00113354 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

