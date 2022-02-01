Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.