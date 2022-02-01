Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of 901% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

