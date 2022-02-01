Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 79.7% in January

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,900 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the December 31st total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.5 days.

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Investor AB has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

