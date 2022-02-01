Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

