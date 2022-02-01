Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.14.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.