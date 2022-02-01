Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Rating Increased to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $6,400.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. Intertek Group has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $85.46.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.