Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$18.64.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.