Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.24. 18,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

