Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $300.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.70.

Insulet stock opened at $248.00 on Monday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

