Insider Selling: Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,220,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyageur Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

VM opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.82. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.35.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.